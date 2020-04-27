UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Pays Tributes To Valiant Martyred Soldier Hailing From AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:38 PM

AJK Prime Minister pays tributes to valiant martyred soldier hailing from AJK

Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday paid glowing tribute to the Lance Naik Abdul Waheed who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Wazirstan on Saturday night, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday paid glowing tribute to the Lance Naik Abdul Waheed who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Wazirstan on Saturday night, it was officially said.

The martyred security forces personnel was 29 and resident of village Raj Kandi, of Muzafarabad district who left a widow, 3 sons and a daughter in his survivors.

In his statement issued on Monday, the AJK Prime Minister said that Pak Army was rendering matchless sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

He said Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) love armed forces of the country.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that sacrifices of the martyrs of the nation would never go in waste.

In another statement, he also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the accidental death of the official of police department Shakeel Awan.

The Prime Minister prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Rawalakot, Bhimber and Mirpur has been postponed due to bad weather conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Kandi Jammu Rawalakot Mirpur Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family Love

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

53 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services throug ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.