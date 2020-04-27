AJK Prime Minister pays tributes to valiant martyred soldier hailing from AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday paid glowing tribute to the Lance Naik Abdul Waheed who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Wazirstan on Saturday night, it was officially said.

The martyred security forces personnel was 29 and resident of village Raj Kandi, of Muzafarabad district who left a widow, 3 sons and a daughter in his survivors.

In his statement issued on Monday, the AJK Prime Minister said that Pak Army was rendering matchless sacrifices to safeguard the motherland.

He said Kashmiris living on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) love armed forces of the country.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that sacrifices of the martyrs of the nation would never go in waste.

In another statement, he also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the accidental death of the official of police department Shakeel Awan.

The Prime Minister prayed for the higher ranks of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's scheduled visit to Rawalakot, Bhimber and Mirpur has been postponed due to bad weather conditions.