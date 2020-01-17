AJK Prime Minister performs whirl-wind visit to calamity-hit Neelam valley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday visited the affected areas of district Neelum and reviewed the relief operations in the wake of damages incurred due to heavy rains, snowfall and avalanches.

The AJK prime minister who was accompanied by Speaker Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Minister State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri and others met to the affectees and assured them all out support from the government.

The AJK prime minister was briefed by the district administration on the losses of lives and properties and steps taken by the state institutions in that regard.

Talking to the affectees, Raja Farooq Haider assured them that his government would not leave them alone in this time of crisis and will stand by them till the complete rehabilitation of the last man.

The premier told them that he himself taking report of the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas and personally monitoring the situation on daily basis.

"Our government, administration and Pak Army would leave no stone unturned in complete rehabilitation of affectees.

The compensatory amount of the damages incurred due to the recent tragic incidents in the valley would be provided to the affectees at their doorsteps", he assured.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan remarked that fighting natural calamities is almost impossible but through better planning and preparedness we can minimize the losses of lives and properties.

He said land-route to the affected areas would immediately be cleared after the end of snowfall spell in the valley.

"Azad Kashmir government is exercising all-out resources and capabilities in collaboration with the concerned departments to help the affected families and citizens", Haider told them.

The AJK prime minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragedy and condoled with them.

On this occasion, He lauded the role of Pak Army, Police, administration and other institutions concerned in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in such harsh weather conditions.

He directed the authorities concerned to further accelerate the ongoing relief, rehabilitation activities and complete the rehabilitation work on war-footing basis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Farooq Haider visited the shrine of renowned spiritual personality and the preacher of islam in the region Saheli Sarkar (RA), where he participated in the annual urs celebrations and laid the floral wreath on the shrine.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that sufi saints have played unprecedented role in preaching golden principles of Islam in the region.

He said Hazrat Sayin Sakhi Saheli Sarkar devoted his whole life for preaching tolerance, brotherhood and fraternity in the society.

He directed the officials of Auqaf department to provide all possible facilities to the devotees visiting the shrine from every nook and corner of the country