AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said India is trying to make Kashmir as its part through nefarious tactics that is needed to highlight across the world. "But, India cannot deprive Kashmiri people from their right to self-determination with the use of force." He said India is continuously usurping rights of Kashmiri people and AJK government would send delegations to different countries to expose real anti-democracy and inhumane face of India.

"India is not allowing fact finding mission to Occupied Kashmir. Therefore, we have decided to send Kashmiris delegations to other countries for apprising them of real picture," he added.

The AJK premier said that Pakistan has one of the best armies of the world and is fully capable of thwarting any untoward or subjugation move by India.

He also said that India would try to divert attention of world nations from burning Occupied Kashmir through across LoC firing of cluster bombs.

"It is time for strong diplomacy and we expect from Pakistani government and people to fully back struggle of Kashmiri people morally, politically and diplomatically for the just right of Kashmiri people to self-determination," he stated.

He also underlined the active and effective role of media to highlight Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at all world forums and draw attention of international community towards unprecedented subjugation of Kashmiri people.

AJK Prime Minister thanked people of Pakistan for their constant support to Kashmir cause, he also appreciated the role of Pakistani media in defying the negative propaganda by Indian government and media.