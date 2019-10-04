UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Seeks Early Dispatch Of UN Fact Finding Mission To IOK To Assess Human Rights Abuses

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:13 PM

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday asked United Nations to send its fact finding mission to the bleeding Indian Occupied Kashmir Valley to assess the human rights abuses as per its reports

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday asked United Nations to send its fact finding mission to the bleeding Indian Occupied Kashmir Valley to assess the human rights abuses as per its reports.

He was talking to participants of visiting under training Sudanese Army Officers in the State's metropolis.

The prime minister said that United Nations' Human Rights Commission in its reports had identified gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

He said Pakistan principle stand on the issue of Kashmir had acknowledged the world over and it wanted Kashmiris to decide their future through plebiscite.

He told the delegates that Kashmir was never the part of India. Till 1959, every Indian who wanted to visit Kashmir formally needed a permit. Kashmiris would never accept any other formula. They started their armed struggle when all other ways of peaceful movement of liberation were blocked, he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government was following the agenda of extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The occupied valley had been cut off with the rest of the world for the last 62 days while there was strict curfew imposed by the authorities restricting public movement, businesses, educational activities and other routine business. Kashmiris are stranded in their houses." he added.

He informed the delegates that 14000 Kashmiri people including 12 years children were behind the bar in different Indian jails. "All political leadership were detained and India denying Kashmiris their fundamental rights," Haider further told.

The Prime Minister said, "We always stand by Muslim Ummah and played our role for it but no Muslim country except Turkey and Malaysia had played their due role on Kashmir.

Referring to the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) the prime minister said that Indian troops were targeting civilian population. "Innocent children, women and old age people were even not spared and targeted with sniper guns", he added.

On this occasion, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell briefed the delegation of the latest situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

