AJK Prime Minister Seeks Result Oriented Role Of UN, Global Powers Towards Early Peaceful Solution Of Kashmir Issue

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:56 PM

AJK Prime Minister seeks result oriented role of UN, global powers towards early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue

Prime Minister(PM), Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday urged upon the United Nations and world powers to realize the gravity of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to play their leading role for resolving long standing Kashmir dispute for emergence of ever-lasting peace in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) : Prime Minister(PM), Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday urged upon the United Nations and world powers to realize the gravity of the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to play their leading role for resolving long standing Kashmir dispute for emergence of ever-lasting peace in the region.

The PM AJK made it clear that Kashmir was not a territorial dispute but it was a question of the fate of over 1.50 million people of disputed Jammu and Kashmir state through grant of their internationally agreed right to self determination.

Haider underlined that Kashmiris living all the world have given clear message to Indian Prime Minister that India would not be able to maintain her unlawful hold over occupied Jammu and Kashmir with the use brute force and Kashmiris would ultimately succeed in securing their legitimate right of self determination.

In a statement issued on the eve of the Black day observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Saturday to mark the Independence Day of India, he said it is fundamental responsibility of the world community to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute for establishing lasting peace in the region.

Farooq Haider said India had illegally occupied a big part of occupied Kashmir for the last 73 year with the use of brutal force and has intensified its brutalities to consolidate her hold over the held territory.

He said India has violated human right in occupied Kashmir to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle and it is the responsibility of the United Nations and civilized world to take notice of Indian brutalities and play their effective role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

He assured that people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that they were not alone in their struggle but the whole Pakistani and Kashmiri nation were standby with them.

More Stories From Kashmir

