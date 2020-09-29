UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Seeks UN's Immediate Role To Protect Life And Property Of Population In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

AJK Prime Minister seeks UN's immediate role to protect life and property of population in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday called upon the United Nations to play its practical role in protecting the lives and property of the people of the world-recognized dispute of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who had been facing worst kind of atrocities at the hands of brute Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday called upon the United Nations to play its practical role in protecting the lives and property of the people of the world-recognized dispute of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who had been facing worst kind of atrocities at the hands of brute Indian forces.

Strongly condemning the continual unprovoked Indian forces firing on the forward areas of civil population at the LoC in Azad Jammu Kashmir, he said in a statement that India would not be able to suppress the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir and all illegal tactics on the part of Indian government to crush the freedom movement were bound to fail.

The Prime Minister regretted over the silent spectator role of United Nations and urged for stopping the mass genocide of Kashmiri in occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian brute forces.

The prime minister said time was running very fast and Kashmiri would not further tolerate over the crimes being committed by the Indian government to suppress the freedom movement.

He said that Kashmiris were ready to trample the line of control and made it clear that either we will perish or will succeed in driving out the oppressors from our mother land.

He said Indian was living in fool paradise that she would crush the freedom movement with the use of brute forces and added that despite using all means of repressions by the Indian forces, Kashmiri were determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister said that Indian government had issued domiciles of occupied Kashmir to millions of Hindu extremists to snatch the identity of Kashmiri people which was an open violations of United Nations resolutions.

