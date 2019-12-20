Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has strongly condemned the renewed wave of unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces at the Cease Fire Line (CFL) resulting into the martyrdom of two persons

In his twitter post on Friday, the Prime Minister said that he got this news of unprovoked Indian shelling on civilian population in Neelum Valley while he was performing Umra, which made him deeply saddened.

While expressing sympathies with the families of martyred, the AJK Prime Minister said that the Indian aggressive posturing has threatened the peace of the entire region.

While lauding the befitting response of valiant armed forces to the enemy, Raja Farooq Haider said that Pak Army is fully capable to defend the motherland. He directed the administration of concerned district to take all necessary measures to protect the precious lives of citizens.

The AJK Prime Minister also directed the officers and security officials posted along CFL to be vigilant to respond any Indian misadventure.

He also directed to the concerned officials of Health Department to provide best available medical facilities to those injured in the Indian unprovoked shelling.

Meanwhile, Raja Farooq Haider who is in Saudi Arabia on his private brief trip performed Umra. On this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider specially prayed for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches, peace, stability and progress of Pakistan and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Earlier, when he arrived here, Raja Farooq Haider was received by high ranking government functionaries of the Kingdom along with Pakistan's Consul General Sajid Hussain and large number of the Party workers at International Airport Riyadh The Prime Minister was given the official protocol as the special guest by the Kingdom and was taken him to Makkah for performing Umra in official protocol.

Haider is expected to meet top government dignitaries of the Kingdom during the visit to discuss the illegal occupation of Kashmir at the hands of India.