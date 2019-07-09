AJK Prime Minister sets example of great sympathy for shifting tourists to nearest hospital

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday set a great example of heart-felt sympathy and support reaching to the immediate aid to the needy in emergent situation after he directed the mobile ambulance of his official fleet to take the injured tourists to the nearest hospital at Deval area of Murree for swift Medicare.

According to details the Prime Minister was traveling from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad on Tuesday when he was informed about the accident of a tourists' vehicle at Deval area of Murree.

The Prime Minister immediately ordered his mobile ambulance, traveling along his entourage on this occasion, to immediate move to provide the first aid medical facilities to the injured besides helping them to shift to the nearest hospital.

The AJK Prime Minister later also had a brief stopover at Kohala, the gateway to that part of Kashmir on ancient Rawalpindi-Srinagar Road and inquired about the well being of the tourists moving in the scenic sites of AJK if they were facing any difficulties.

Haider directed the capital administration and police to ensure provision of maximum better facilities to the tourists pouring in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that since the advent of summer, the influx of tourists from various parts of the country to the picturesque sites of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Neelam and Leepa vallies in Muzaffarabad division and Pearl valley of Rawalakot as well as Bagh districts was at climax.