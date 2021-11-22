AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave of genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday said Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were increasing day by day wherein the educated Kashmiri wherein the educated Kashmiri youth was the main target of the genocide of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) : , Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday said Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu Kashmir were increasing day by day wherein the educated Kashmiri wherein the educated Kashmiri youth was the main target of the genocide of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

Niazi expressed these views while talking to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani in Parliament House in the Federal metropolis.

Both the leaders discussed latest ugly situation prevailing in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides other matters of mutual interest on this occasion.

Qayyum Niazi said valiant Kashmiri Youth were giving sacrifices for liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches.

He said no everlasting peace could be established unless and until the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting also discussed the Issues relating to promotion of tourism and industrial development in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Chairman Senate Sajid Sanjrani while speaking on this occasion expressed serious concern over the gruesome human rights violations and systematic killing of Kashmiri at the hands of brute Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri youths were being martyred in fake police encounters in Occupied Kashmir and their bodies were not being handed over to their heir till now.

He said Pakistani nation and government stood with their Kashmiri brothers and would continue to support in their struggle for achieving their fundamental right to self determination.

Chairman Senate assured full cooperation to the Government of Azad Kashmir for the promotion of tourism and hydropower projects in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan the government had started a comprehensive development programme for the wellbeing of the people of the state and to provide relief to the people.

He said development of Azad Kashmir would also have an impact on Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid at Minister Enclave and expressed condolences on the demise of his brother.

The Prime Minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.