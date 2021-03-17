AJK Prime Minister stresses for settlement of Kashmir issue without any further delay

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday termed Kashmir issue as an unfinished agenda of sub continent partition and said that implementation of the United Nations resolutions was the only way to resolve this lingering issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday termed Kashmir issue as an unfinished agenda of sub continent partition and said that implementation of the United Nations resolutions was the only way to resolve this lingering issue.

Addressing the concluding session of the cabinet and central leaders of his party in AJK, he stressed the need of early implement of United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for settlement of the much-delayed conflict in line with the wishes of the local people, establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

Farooq Haider made it clear that Kashmiri people were struggling to hold a plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions and will never accept any other formula in this regard.

The prime minster said India has started systematic genocide of Kashmiri people to hurt the demography of the Muslim-majority internationally-acknowledged Jammu Kashmir besides to disintegrate the state to fulfill its nefarious designs.

However, he said, despite using brute force India has failed to crush the freedom movement launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Farooq Haider said over 237,000 Kashmiris had offered the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the liberation of occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches, adding, their sacrifices would never go waste and Kashmiri people would ultimately get their cherished goal of liberation.

The prime minister said after introduction of 13th constitutional amendment in interim constitution of AJK, the dignity of the state has been restored and the state is now self-sufficient in financial matters.

He said the government had taken revolutionary steps and implemented merit in provision of jobs to the eligible persons.