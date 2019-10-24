AJK Prime Minister terms emergence of AJK , outcome of supreme sacrifices of forefathers

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Thursday said "the emergence of the liberated territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was the outcome of the matchless struggle and invaluable sacrifices of forefathers

Addressing the main ceremony in connection with the 72nd founding anniversary of AJK government hosted in the State's capital town on Thursday, he said this struggle for liberation had started in 1832 which resulted into the freedom of this part of the state in 1947.

The Prime Minister said our ongoing struggle would be completed with the liberation of occupied territory from illegal Indian occupation and the accession of the whole state of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

"You will never find us reluctant in helping you to achieve your birthright, right to self determination. I assure you that this line which divides us will no longer remain. It will be finished soon", the PM gave message to IOK people.

He added that extremist policies of Narrinder Modi and his team had paved way for the disintegration of the India.

Referring to the miseries and ongoing atrocities in the IOK, Raja Farooq Haider said that our brethren were living difficult life under Indian forces occupation for the last 72 years.

"There is a strict prolonged curfew imposed from last 82 days. Lockdown, tortures, communication blackout and security clampdown had made Kashmiris life miserable", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid tributes to the IOK people and saluted them for their resistance and struggle for their inalienable right to self determination.

"I assure you, you are not alone. People and governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are standing with you in your just struggle" Haider addressed Kashmiri brethren.

The Prime Minister said "We have no conflict with the people of India. We, Kashmiri demanding for our right to self determination which, UN had promised to give us.' "Our liberation struggle will continue till the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir granting Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination", PM Haider reiterated.

On this occasion, the prime minister appreciated Inspector General Police for organizing such an impressive ceremony.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Farooq Haider visited Central Press Club (CPC) Muzaffarabad and apologized to the journalist fraternity for the recent police action in the CPC.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured the journalists that a judicial as well as departmental inquiry would be held to ascertain the facts and strict action taken against those who were involved in the incident.

Raja Farooq Haider said that present government strongly believed in the freedom of press as the healthy journalism was much needed for the democratic societies.

He said that purpose of his visit to the CPC was to express apology to the journalistic community.

The Prime Minister told that he had directed the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police in this regard.

He said it was high time for us all to stay united and careful to concentrate on the IOK situation. "We need to forcefully respond the baseless Indian propaganda", the PM added.

President Central Press Club Tariq Naqash, after Prime Minister's assurance announced to end journalists' symbolic protest.

He thanked the prime minister for visiting the CPC and assuring journalists for strict action against those involved in the incident.