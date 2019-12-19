UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Terms Indian Army Chief's Statement Reflective Of RSS Mindset

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 09:39 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday termed the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's recent provocative statement as true reflection of Hindutva and RSS mindset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday termed the Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's recent provocative statement as true reflection of Hindutva and RSS mindset.

Strongly condemning his irresponsible statement, the AJK Prime Minister said that people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and ready to respond befittingly to any Indian misadventure from across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said in the current scenario, such offensive statements and preparations for escalation along LoC by Indian Army Chief appear to be an effort to divert the world attention from widespread protests in India against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan added that Kashmir is the first defence line of Pakistan and the people of AJK are fully prepared to defend the frontiers of their motherland. In case of any Indian misadventure, the war would be on the other-side.

He said that people living in forward areas of LoC are brave and courageous. They have no such fear of war. India even couldn't fight with them rather engaging the valiant Pak Army, he expressed.

The Prime Minister said that fascist Modi government, which is desperate for the Hindu supremacy in the region, needs to understand the fact that one could defeat militants, rebel group or terrorists by the use of force but not a nation that strive for freedom jointly without fear of death. No power on earth can snatch their destination.

He said Indian general's offensive statement of increasing escalation along the LoC has pushed the entire region towards instability. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that points mentioned in the letter of veteran Hurriyat leader and Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gillani are very important for the liberation struggle and assured complete support on the behalf of people and government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

