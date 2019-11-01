AJK Prime Minister terms Indian nefarious move of stabbing disputed IOK blatant abuse of international law

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed the Indian government's decision to formally declare separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir as "shameful" and blatant abuse of international laws

Talking to media men in-front of Services Hospital here on Thursday, he said New Delhi's move to split the disputed state of Occupied Kashmir will be strongly resisted.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiris would never accept the division of disputed territory and continue their struggle against the Indian oppression.

"India is free to apply all its tactics but ultimately it will have to leave the Kashmir. India's actual target is Pakistan. Nation must be united against the aggressive designs of the enemy", PM added.

Replying a question, he said Kashmiris can raise weapons for their right to self determination movement. "India is illegal occupant on their land and Kashmiris have all rights to liberate their motherland from the occupant forces", Haider said.

Raja Farooq Haider while expressing grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, announced to observe Youm-e-Dua throughout the state on Friday (Today) for his early and complete recovery.

He said Kashmiris on both sides of Cease Fire Line (CFL) are concerned and praying for the speedy recovery of their beloved leader. "Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has strong emotional attachment with Kashmir that is why Kashmiris still remember his and Maryam Nawaz Sharif's speeches in the capital city Muzaffarabad which truly reflected the sentiments of Kashmiri people", He added.

The Prime Minister asked the government of Pakistan to provide best medical facilities to the former President Asif Ali Zardari, ex Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PPP leader Khursheed Shah.