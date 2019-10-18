AJK Prime Minister thanks Pakistani nation of showing solidarity with oppressed IOK population

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday thanked Pakistani nation including the civil society for expressing complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir in these hours of trial

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Civil Society Alliance, he said Pakistan has always represented aspirations of Kashmiris at all forums and raised forceful voice in support of Kashmiris for realization of their right to self determination. "This is the reason that the bond of the two nations is strong and no force can separate them", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider said that the people of Kashmir have decided their destiny with Pakistan since Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Srinagar in 1944. "From that very date till now, Kashmiris are struggling to join Pakistan and rendering matchless sacrifices in this regard. The martyrs of the Kashmir are being wrapped in the Pakistani national flag", Haider told the delegation.

He said the Modi led BJP government has paralyzed normal life in the Occupied Valley where hospitals, schools, markets and Bazars are closed for the past two and a half months.

"Eight million people are under continues siege since 5th Augusts' unilateral and illegal step taken by Modi government to change status of the disputed territory", the AJK Prime Minister added.

Farooq Haider further told that Kashmir is a longstanding international dispute. It is high time and moral obligation of the international community to settle this issue in a peaceful manner in line with wishes of the Kashmiris and UN resolutions, he expressed.

He said the BJP government has also put behind the bar those pro Delhi leaders who expressed their loyalties with New Dehli. They have now realized that decisions taken by their forefathers' were wrong.

The delegation was comprising of leader of Pakistan Civil Society Alliance Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, Secretary General All Pakistan Newspaper Hawkers' Union Tikka Khan, Zamurd Khan of Pakistan Sweet Homes, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt, General Secretary Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists Asif Bhatti, Tariq Chaudhary and others.