AJK Prime Minister Thanks Saudi Government, Rabita Al Alam-Islami For Extending Generous Relief To The State During Catastrophes

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday visited the Muslim World League (Rabita al Alam-Islami) office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday visited the Muslim World League (Rabita al Alam-Islami) office.

During his visit to the office located in the Federal capital, the AJK Prime Minister met Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki, an AJK government statement later issued Friday evening said.

Speaking to Saudi media after on this occasion, Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked KSA government and Muslim World League for their invaluable support and generous donations to Pakistan and AJK during the calamities particularly during October 08, 2005 dearly earthquake and later, the statement said.

He particularly mentioned that number of educational institutions including King Abdullah University Muzaffarabad and several other projects were completed with the financial assistance of KSA.

The Prime Minister said expressed his profound gratitude to Saudi government and Muslim World League for the provision of 138 Corona safety kits to the state, which had been distributed through the health department in all three divisions of the state.

Member Legislative Assembly Abdul Rasheed Turabi and Principal Secretary Raja Amid Pervaiz were also present on the occasion.

