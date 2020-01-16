UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister To Turn AJK Pollution-free To Attract Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday directed authorities concerned to double their efforts to make the state a clean, pollution free and attractive place for the residents as well as visitors

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday directed authorities concerned to double their efforts to make the state a clean, pollution free and attractive place for the residents as well as visitors.

He was addressing the special meeting of the administrators and chief officers of all the civic bodies of the state in the State's metropolis.

Raja Farooq Haider further directed the cities, town committees and district councils to work round the clock in their respective localities for turning state into a clean and pollution free till June this year.

"Special measures should be taken for the cleanliness and beautification of all entry-points and tourists spots in the state with strict action against those polluting the natural environment and throwing trash openly in scenic areas. Moreover, use of plastic bags in the state should also be banned", Haider directed.

The prime minister promised hundred percent increase in the budget of those district councils, municipal corporations and town committees that remain successful in maintaining proper cleanliness in their respective areas.

He also directed immediate start on solid waste management project and said that these projects were already delayed.

Raja Farooq Haider assured that funds would not be hurdle in executing these projects.

"All required funds would be provided to the concerned departments and additionally ten million rupees would be set-aside from each MLA's funds for this purpose.

He announced that he himself would officially launch the "Clean Azad Kashmir" campaign and hold regular meetings with the commissioners and deputy commissioners in that regard.

The prime minister said lack of proper cleanliness causing spread of diseases. "Hepatitis and other dangerous diseases are rapidly increasing in the state. " He also directed the administrators and chief officers to actively participate in upcoming tree plantation drive in the state.

Minister Local Government Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan, Vice Chairman Local Government board Shoaib Abid, Secretary LGRD Ejaz Ahmed Khan and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

