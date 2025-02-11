Open Menu

AJK Prime Minister Urges Critics To Reflect On Palestine's Plight

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday called on critics of Pakistan's state and institutions to consider the dire situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, where Israel's Zionist regime has left devastation in its wake

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday called on critics of Pakistan's state and institutions to consider the dire situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, where Israel's Zionist regime has left devastation in its wake.

Speaking at a reception ceremony in Panjeri town, Bhimber district, Haq highlighted the Palestinians' vulnerability in the face of Israeli aggression.

Haq praised Pakistan's armed forces for their sacrifices in defending the country's sovereignty and emphasized the need to balance individual rights with national interests.

He also stressed the urgency of resolving the Kashmir issue.

In his address, Haq announced initiatives to support unemployed youth, including interest-free loans worth one billion rupees, and the formation of a cabinet committee to oversee the issuance of health cards.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Special Advisor to the PM, and Colonel (retd) Muhammad Maroof.

Haq reiterated his commitment to combating corruption and promoting a welfare state, free from regionalism, bigotry, and politics of hatred.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

17 minutes ago
 BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

1 minute ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

1 minute ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

1 minute ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

1 minute ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

1 minute ago
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

24 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit

20 minutes ago
 Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development proj ..

Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects

12 minutes ago
 Joint operation carried out against illegal electr ..

Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections

12 minutes ago
 KUST counseling center inaugurated to support stud ..

KUST counseling center inaugurated to support students' mental health

12 minutes ago
 ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir