MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday called on critics of Pakistan's state and institutions to consider the dire situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, where Israel's Zionist regime has left devastation in its wake.

Speaking at a reception ceremony in Panjeri town, Bhimber district, Haq highlighted the Palestinians' vulnerability in the face of Israeli aggression.

Haq praised Pakistan's armed forces for their sacrifices in defending the country's sovereignty and emphasized the need to balance individual rights with national interests.

He also stressed the urgency of resolving the Kashmir issue.

In his address, Haq announced initiatives to support unemployed youth, including interest-free loans worth one billion rupees, and the formation of a cabinet committee to oversee the issuance of health cards.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Special Advisor to the PM, and Colonel (retd) Muhammad Maroof.

Haq reiterated his commitment to combating corruption and promoting a welfare state, free from regionalism, bigotry, and politics of hatred.

