AJK Prime Minister Urges Critics To Reflect On Palestine's Plight
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday called on critics of Pakistan's state and institutions to consider the dire situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, where Israel's Zionist regime has left devastation in its wake
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday called on critics of Pakistan's state and institutions to consider the dire situation in Palestine, particularly Gaza, where Israel's Zionist regime has left devastation in its wake.
Speaking at a reception ceremony in Panjeri town, Bhimber district, Haq highlighted the Palestinians' vulnerability in the face of Israeli aggression.
Haq praised Pakistan's armed forces for their sacrifices in defending the country's sovereignty and emphasized the need to balance individual rights with national interests.
He also stressed the urgency of resolving the Kashmir issue.
In his address, Haq announced initiatives to support unemployed youth, including interest-free loans worth one billion rupees, and the formation of a cabinet committee to oversee the issuance of health cards.
The ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Special Advisor to the PM, and Colonel (retd) Muhammad Maroof.
Haq reiterated his commitment to combating corruption and promoting a welfare state, free from regionalism, bigotry, and politics of hatred.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight
DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal
U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit
Hamza reviews progress of ongoing development projects
Joint operation carried out against illegal electricity connections
KUST counseling center inaugurated to support students' mental health
ED PODA visits NDF Rehabilitation Center
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight1 minute ago
-
AJK PM calls for education system overhaul to meet modern demands12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed pledge for freedom4 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq warns India to halt its brutalities1 day ago
-
AJK President and ex-AJK minister discuss rights violations in IIOJK4 days ago
-
Masood Khan sounds alarm on AJK affairs, urges leaders to address internal issues4 days ago
-
AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 84 days ago
-
Some doctors of state-run Cardiac Hospital booked for dereliction of duties: AJK PM5 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects5 days ago
-
Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoot: Azad Jammu Kashmi ..5 days ago
-
Nutrition Advocacy Dialogue hosted to foster advocacy and adolescent nutrition in AJK5 days ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom struggle5 days ago