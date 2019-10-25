AJK Prime Minister urges for unity the need of hour to take Kashmir liberation struggle to its logical end

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that unity and concurrence at all levels of the society was the dire need of hour for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir ( AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that unity and concurrence at all levels of the society was the dire need of hour for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted by Central Bar Association in AJK's metropolis on Friday, he stressed the need for evolving a joint strategy to raise voice for the besieged people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said people of Pakistan have always supported Kashmiris in their right to self determination.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an undivided entity. It is high time that Kashmiris should present their case at the international forums. However, the support of Pakistan is inevitable.

He reiterated to raise voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir till death.

Referring to the situation in the country, the Prime Minister said constitution has differentiated powers of executive, judiciary and legislature. "If all pillars of the state exercise their powers within their ambit no tension will arise", he added.

He announced that work on judicial complex will be initiated soon. "Lawyers' Chamber will also be constructed", the premier announced.

President Central Bar Association Raja Aftab and Secretary General Anees ul Hassan Gillani also addressed the function.

Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan and large number of lawyers attended the CBA function.