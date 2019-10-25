UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Urges For Unity The Need Of Hour To Take Kashmir Liberation Struggle To Its Logical End

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:09 PM

AJK Prime Minister urges for unity the need of hour to take Kashmir liberation struggle to its logical end

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that unity and concurrence at all levels of the society was the dire need of hour for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that unity and concurrence at all levels of the society was the dire need of hour for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted by Central Bar Association in AJK's metropolis on Friday, he stressed the need for evolving a joint strategy to raise voice for the besieged people of Occupied Kashmir.

He said people of Pakistan have always supported Kashmiris in their right to self determination.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Azad Jammu and Kashmir is an undivided entity. It is high time that Kashmiris should present their case at the international forums. However, the support of Pakistan is inevitable.

He reiterated to raise voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir till death.

Referring to the situation in the country, the Prime Minister said constitution has differentiated powers of executive, judiciary and legislature. "If all pillars of the state exercise their powers within their ambit no tension will arise", he added.

He announced that work on judicial complex will be initiated soon. "Lawyers' Chamber will also be constructed", the premier announced.

President Central Bar Association Raja Aftab and Secretary General Anees ul Hassan Gillani also addressed the function.

Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Minister Auqaf Raja Abdul Qayyume Khan and large number of lawyers attended the CBA function.

Related Topics

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Lawyers Jammu Chamber Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

5 minutes ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

32 minutes ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

58 minutes ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

1 hour ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

1 hour ago

Prejudices impede success in achieving goals

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.