AJK Prime Minister Urges Global Bodies To Take Notice Of Rising Aggressive Indian Posture In Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday urged United Nations and other global bodies to take notice of the rising aggressive Indian posture in the region.

In his telephonic conversation with the Jammat-e-Islami Ameer, senator Siraj ul Haq, he said in addition to the atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiris in occupied territory, Indian forces were particularly targeting women and children in their unprovoked firing on the civilian population residing alongside the Line of Control (LoC) "The vulnerable Kashmiris were courageously facing the well equipped Indian army and determined to achieve their fundamental right, right to self determination despite the atrocities and barbarism of occupant forces", Haider added.

He said no power on earth can weaken the resolve of Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider said 600 million Muslims of South Asia have serious reservations over Indian prejudice and discriminatory polices against the Muslims.

Both the leaders expressed grave concern over the Indian government's anti Muslim policies and strongly condemned Narendra Modi led BJP government for committing atrocities on the peaceful Indian Muslims.

They said it was high time for the peace and freedom-loving comity of nations especially the super power to take immediate notice of the rising aggressive Indian posture in the region.

The JI chief assured Prime Minister Farooq Haider that his party would continue to raise voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, Senator Siraj ul Haq appreciated AJK government for its proactive approach and timely measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

