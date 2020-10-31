AJK Prime Minister urges Pakistan Govt to summon Islamic countries moot to express concern over French sponsored caricatures

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday urged upon Pakistan government to immediately convene the conference of heads of the Islamic states to convey serious concern of whole Muslim Ummah to the French government over publishing of blasphemous caricatures

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday urged upon Pakistan government to immediately convene the conference of heads of the Islamic states to convey serious concern of whole Muslim Ummah to the French government over publishing of blasphemous caricatures.

Addressing a Seerat conference in the State's metropolis on Saturday, he said the France government has hurt the sentiments of the whole Muslim world and complete boycott should be made of the French products and directed the state administration to impose restrictions on the French products in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Prime Minister called upon the people to follow the teaching of Holy Prophet MUHAMMAD (Peace Be Upon Him) for salvation here and here after. He said the life of Holy prophet is a road model for the whole Muslim Ummah and underlined the need to follow the Seerat Pak of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success and added that AJK government had taken a historical decision and made the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat a part of the constitution.

Referring to the latest situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir he said that even during the Rabi-ul-Awal the Indian forces has intensified the reign of terror on Kashmiri people to crush the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination and asked the people to offer special prayers on this auspicious occasion for the people of occupied Kashmir to get rid of from the Indian repressions.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Hafeez Ullah Mustafai and Shabazada Salim Chishti and others also addressed the conference.