UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Urges Pakistan Govt To Summon Islamic Countries Moot To Express Concern Over French Sponsored Caricatures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:48 PM

AJK Prime Minister urges Pakistan Govt to summon Islamic countries moot to express concern over French sponsored caricatures

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday urged upon Pakistan government to immediately convene the conference of heads of the Islamic states to convey serious concern of whole Muslim Ummah to the French government over publishing of blasphemous caricatures

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday urged upon Pakistan government to immediately convene the conference of heads of the Islamic states to convey serious concern of whole Muslim Ummah to the French government over publishing of blasphemous caricatures.

Addressing a Seerat conference in the State's metropolis on Saturday, he said the France government has hurt the sentiments of the whole Muslim world and complete boycott should be made of the French products and directed the state administration to impose restrictions on the French products in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Prime Minister called upon the people to follow the teaching of Holy Prophet MUHAMMAD (Peace Be Upon Him) for salvation here and here after. He said the life of Holy prophet is a road model for the whole Muslim Ummah and underlined the need to follow the Seerat Pak of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for success and added that AJK government had taken a historical decision and made the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat a part of the constitution.

Referring to the latest situation obtaining in occupied Kashmir he said that even during the Rabi-ul-Awal the Indian forces has intensified the reign of terror on Kashmiri people to crush the indigenous liberation struggle launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination and asked the people to offer special prayers on this auspicious occasion for the people of occupied Kashmir to get rid of from the Indian repressions.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Hafeez Ullah Mustafai and Shabazada Salim Chishti and others also addressed the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World France Road Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Global Village breaks first of 25 Guinness World R ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 office, police picket established at M ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan expresses deep sorrow o ..

3 minutes ago

Bumrah, Boult propel Mumbai to big win over Delhi

3 minutes ago

New Berlin airport officially opens, nine years la ..

3 minutes ago

Interior Minister for promoting culture of toleran ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.