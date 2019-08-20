UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Urges Peace-loving Nations To Take Notice Of India Aggression At LoC

Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:49 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesay expressed his grave concern over the frequent Indian firing at Line of Control (LoC) and urged peace loving countries to take serious note of the continual brutal acts of New Delhi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesay expressed his grave concern over the frequent Indian firing at Line of Control (LoC) and urged peace loving countries to take serious note of the continual brutal acts of New Delhi.

Farooq Haider, in a statement in Texas, United States, strongly condemned unprovoked firing by the Indian Army at Tatta-Pani sector of LoC resulting into the martyrdom of a six year-old child Saddam and two elders.

He said Saddam's sacred blood would not go in waste. "I couldn't express my sorrow through words. My heart is bleeding while seeing the picture of innocent martyr." He said children, women and elderly people at the Line of Control had become the soft targets of Indian Army.

They were being targeted through Indian sniper guns every second day.

"The terrorist Indian Army has crossed all limits of tyranny. International community must take serious notice of their fascism," Haider appealed.

Raja Farooq Haider said he came to the United States to raise voice for the hundreds of children like Saddam, women and senior citizens, who were brutally killed by the Indian armed forces.

The AJK prime minister condoled with the parents of Saddam and other LoC martyrs and said brutalities of Indian army would be highlighted at every international forum.

