AJK Prime Minister urges Ulema to appeal masses to offer daily, Friday prayers at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday urged ulema to appeal masses to offer their daily as well as Friday prayers at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a delegation of ulema belonging to different schools of thoughts, he said ulema should also educate the masses about the precautionary measures against the pandemic.

Raja Farooq Haider appreciated the unity demonstrated by ullema in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and requested them to continue extending their much needed cooperation in that regard.

He said the government would not issue any directive which contradicts with the teachings of islam. However, following the sunnah, every possible strategy would be adopted to get rid of this calamity, he added.

The prime minister said "we should not be disappointed and have complete faith in the mercy of Allah, almighty.

The sufferings we are facing now will pass quickly with the divine blessings of Allah.@ "We shouldn't say that we will fight coronavirus and will win it. But we need to ask God for his mercy and help to keep us safe", the PM added.

Speaking on the occasion, ulema assured the prime minister of their full cooperation in the prevailing situation and said that they would ensure the government's directives were implemented.

They lauded the initiatives of the prime minister and commended his suggestion asking the leadership of the Muslim ummah to jointly pray in the Holy Kaaba seeking refuge and mercy of Almighty Allah.

Sahibzada Muhammad Saleem Chishti, Moulana Qazi Mehmood ul Hassan, Moulana Syed Adnan Ali Shah, Moulana Qazi Manzoor Hussain, Danyal Shahab, Moulana Tahir Hameed Barkati, Syed Nazir Hussain, Moulana Shabbir Ahmed Bukhari, Moulana Fareed Abbas Naqvi, Moulana Zaman Saifi and others attended the meeting.