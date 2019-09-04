UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Urges Western World To Take Immediate Notice Of India's War Crimes In Kashmir

Wed 04th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian occupational forces were committing war crimes in the bleeding Kashmir valley denying people their fundamental rights, where neither student could go to educational institutions nor patients to hospitals due to curfew.

He was addressing Kashmir Conference at UK Parliament in London on Wednesday hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement, says an official message released to the media here Wednesday night.

Raja Farooq Haider said shops and business centers were closed, transport stayed off the road and Indian troops were patrolling in the streets besides breaking into the roof tops of the residential buildings of Kashmir.

He said fascist Modi was following the ideology of RSS that had created worst humanitarian crisis in the occupied territory.

The prime minister said people were facing shortage of food, medicines and common citizens were restricted to their homes and hurriyat leaders were illegally detained and indicted in false cases under draconian laws, Public Safety Act.

He further said it was moral obligation of members of UK Parliament to sensitize UK government, European Union and United Nations to take a serious notice of the prevailing worsening situation in the occupied valley.

Raja Farooq Haider lauded the role of overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis for raising voice in favour of oppressed people of Kashmir and participate in protest, solidarity rallies, conference and other programs.

On this occasion, members of the European Parliament demanded lifting of curfew and allowing envoys of world organizations to assess the history's worst human rights situation in occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the conference, other speakers also expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and announced not to hesitate from giving any sacrifice to get Kashmiris their just right to self determination.

