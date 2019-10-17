UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Visits APHC Office, Discuss Current Situation In Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:22 PM

AJK Prime Minister visits APHC office, discuss current situation in occupied Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday visited All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) office and discussed the latest situation in occupied Kashmir and Cease Fire Line (CFL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Thursday visited All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) office and discussed the latest situation in occupied Kashmir and Cease Fire Line (CFL).

Talking to Hurriyat leaders, he said black day will be observed in all cities and towns of AJK against illegal entry of the Indian troops in the occupied valley.

He said curfew and lockdown in the occupied Kashmir has converted the valley into a prison and the people are facing unprecedented hardships.

The Prime Minister added statistics revealed that following August 5 curfew and lockdown, the valley witnessed two billion Dollars loss to its economy.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and people who are determined for their right to self determination and stood against Indian aggression like iron wall.

Raja Farooq Haider said overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis are playing active role for the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said Indian extremist government is pursuing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ideology and wants to convert Muslim majority into minority. However, it will not succeed in its nefarious designs till life of last Kashmiri.

The prime minister said India's conspiracies will not bow down the Kashmiris to budge an inch from their just struggle-right to self determination.

He said India put Syed Ali Gillani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asia Andrabi and other leaders behind the bars and even pro Indian Kashmiri leadership was also detained.

Speaking on the occasion, Hurriyat leaders including Convener Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Abdullah Gillani and others expressed full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Farooq Haider and congratulated him for handling the Freedom March followed by a protest sit of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

