AJK Prime Minister visits quake-hit zone, reviews relief, rescue operation

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday visited the quake hit areas of Mirpur district and monitored rescue and relief operation, which was in full swing soon after the earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolted Mirpur city and adjoining areas on Tuesday

Authorities here have confirmed a total of 33 casualities, besides injuring of a total of 579 people including 490 minors in 42 villages in the district.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Raja Qaiser Aurganzeb told APP a total of 6500 houses were damaged which included 419 totally damaged and 1200 kacha houses besides perishing 580 cattle heads and damaging 200 vehicles.

The prime minister visited Jaatlan, Morra Keikri, Saang, Pull Munda, Khair Sharif and other affected areas and reviewed the damaged infrastructure and public properties.

He visited the District Headquarters Hospital Mirpur and inquired after the health of injured and directed the hospital administration to provide best available medical facilities to them. "The Health Department should ensure that hospitals in quake hit areas have sufficient stock of life saving drugs", he directed.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Qaisar Aurengzab Khan thoroughly briefed him about the damages caused by the earthquake.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities to utilize all available resources to accelerate the relief and rehabilitation operations in the affected areas.

He directed to extend best possible cooperation to the quake affectees on war footing basis. "No negligence would be tolerated in this regard" he warned.

Addressing the cabinet members, divisional and district's officers here, the Prime Minister said that the natural calamity had caused severe losses to lives and properties in the Mirpur division.

"It is not only a moment of grief and trial but also difficult and challenging for us to help our brethren. However, we are not alone, Pakistani nation and government and Pak Army were standing with us in this time of crisis", he said.

The prime minister lauded the role of armed forces in the rescue and relief activities in the quake hit areas of the state.

He directed the administration to take immediate steps for the relief and rehabilitation of the affectees. No effort to be spared to provide basic necessities of life to the affectees at their doorsteps.

The prime minister said that revenue department has been directed to compile the list of damages, martyrs and injured at the earliest while the work on the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure was in process. Every martyr, injured and the affectee would get reasonable compensation, he added.

He said rehabilitation work on damaged Jaatlan road had already initiated and the engineers of Pak Army were fully assisting AJK Highway Department to complete it as soon as possible.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan assured quake affectees that he and his team would not sit in ease until their complete rehabilitation.

On this occasion, the prime minister expressed profound gratitude to all those who called him, messaged him and offered assistance for the relief and rehabilitation work in the affected areas.

He particularly thanked Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for always extending invaluable support and providing assistance to the civilian administration in natural disasters.

He appreciated the civil society of Mirpur for coming out and generously supported the quake victims.

He expressed hope that soon after completion of the rescue operation, reconstruction process would be started in the affected areas.