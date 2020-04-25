UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Warns Of Withdrawing Relaxation In Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:25 PM

AJK Prime Minister warns of withdrawing relaxation in lockdown

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed his dismay over the situation of crowds and unnecessary gatherings and warned if such practice continued then government would withdraw relaxation in the lockdown

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expressed his dismay over the situation of crowds and unnecessary gatherings and warned if such practice continued then government would withdraw relaxation in the lockdown.

The Spokesman of state government and Minister Information Technology, Dr. Mustafa Bashir in his media briefing, told that Prime Minister has indicated that if business community and general public would not be followed the recommended precautionary measures then government may review its lockdown policy.

The spokesman added that Raja Farooq Haider Khan has strictly directed the concerned authorities as well as administration to take stern action against those who are not observing the precautionary measures.

"The Prime Minister also urged traders organizations to fulfill their commitment made with the government in this regard", Dr. Mustafa added.

He regretted that numbers of complaints were received regarding the violations of the government policies. "This relaxation has given for a week time in wake of the holy month of Ramazan. If people take it lightly and not observed the precautionary measures, the government would take this ease back", He warned.

Dr. Mustafa told that no new positive case of coronavirus reported in the state on the second consecutive day while samples of 66 new suspects were also taken in last 24 hours.

