AJK Prime Minster seeks early UN role for grant of right to self determination to Kashmiris

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday called upon the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities allowing the Indian Occupied Kashmir people to exercise their right of franchise to decide about their destiny in accordance with the UN resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Monday called upon the United Nations to fulfill its responsibilities allowing the Indian Occupied Kashmir people to exercise their right of franchise to decide about their destiny in accordance with the UN resolutions.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister made it clear that kashmiri people would not accept any division of Jammu & Kashmir and would continue their struggle for the complete liberation of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir for accession of entire state to Pakistan.

"Kashmiri people have been offering unprecedented sacrifices to liberate occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches" he added.

The Prime Minister said his government in Azad Jammu & Kashmir was bound to safeguard the rights of the people and would channelize all available resources for the well being of the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Farooq Haider made it clear that ignominy of the Kashmir's accession to Pakistan resolution would not be tolerated at any cost and any person involve in disgracing the accession to Pakistan resolution would be punished under the law of the land, he warned.