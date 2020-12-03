AJK PTI leader grieved over death of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of veteran Kashmir freedom movement activist Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan, belonging to Poonch region of AJK, who died after prolonged illness

Ershad Mahmud sad his services for promotion of the Kashmir freedom struggle and prosperity and development of the area would be remembered for long. He prayed may Almighty Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and grand courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.