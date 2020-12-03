UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK PTI Leader Grieved Over Death Of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:31 PM

AJK PTI leader grieved over death of Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of veteran Kashmir freedom movement activist Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan, belonging to Poonch region of AJK, who died after prolonged illness

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Central Secretary Information Ershad Mahmud Thursday expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the death of veteran Kashmir freedom movement activist Sardar Shah Nawaz Khan, belonging to Poonch region of AJK, who died after prolonged illness.

Ershad Mahmud sad his services for promotion of the Kashmir freedom struggle and prosperity and development of the area would be remembered for long. He prayed may Almighty Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and grand courage to bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Nawaz Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Family Sad

Recent Stories

UN Chief unveils multi-agency plan to revitalise B ..

6 minutes ago

How members of Pakistani squad visiting New Zealan ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

21 minutes ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

33 minutes ago

Cyclone hits Sri Lanka as southern India hunkers d ..

5 minutes ago

Air Chief condoles sad demise of Former Prime Mini ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.