AJK remembers Allama Iqbal on his 84TH death anniversary with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 22 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir 84th death anniversary of Kashmir-origin poet philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was commemorated with full respect and honor coupled with the renewal of pledge to continue their just and principled struggle for liberation of Indian-illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Born in 1877 in Punjab's city of Sialkot, Iqbal had died this day of April 21 in 1938.

Various cultural, political and social organizations hosted impressive ceremonies comprising seminars in various AJK cities to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century and to pay homage to the Poet of the East.

Special congregations comprising a grand poetic sittings (Mahaafil e Mushaira) to mark the death anniversary of Allama Iqbal besides to pay tribute to the poet philosopher were held in various parts of AJK. The poets and the scholars on this occasion highlighted the importance of high intellect and pen of the poet philosopher Allama Iqbal for the betterment, uplift, self respect and sovereignty of the humanity and human values in line with the teachings of islam and the Islamic values.

The participants emphasized the need of acting upon the sayings of the poet philosopher who envisioned the idea of the emergence of separate home land of the Muslims of South Asia Pakistan, for maintaining the sovereignty, integrity, progress and prosperity of the country.

The participants also offered Fateha for the departed soul praying for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country besides for the early success of the Kashmiris struggle for freedom of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In Mirpur speakers paid glorious tributes to the poet philosopher at a special ceremony hosted jointly here on Thursday by Kashmiri NGO Jinnah Foundation of Jammu & Kashmir to mark the death anniversary of the poet of the east with due respect and honour with the Jinnah Foundation J&K and eminent Kashmiri Physician Dr. Amin Chauhdry held at the Jinnah Hospital Complex.

It was attended among others by renowned physician-cum-research scholar Dr. Khalid Yousaf, renowned writer of books on social issues and humanity Raja Ejaz Salim, senior Kashmiri journalists Altaf Hamid Rao, Sohrab Ahmed Khan, Ali Akhter Salim, Muhammad Imran, Latif Ghous and others.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the Kashmir-born world-fame poet of the east Allama Iqbal in acknowledge his services for floating the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent�Pakistan - which later emerged in the name of Islam under the dynamic sole leadership of Hazrat Quaid � e � Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A delegation of the elders of Lahore-based Kashmiris, under the leadership of an eminent Kashmiri rights activist and scholar Khawaja Abuzar Nizami visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore Thursday morning and laid floral wreaths at the mazar to pay homage to great poet philosopher � besides offering fateha for the departed soul.