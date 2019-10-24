AJK resolves to continue moral and political support to IOJK brethren

People and the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir Thursday observed the founding anniversary of the State government by unequivocally conveying the message to the international community that they would continue extending their political, moral and diplomatic support to their freedom-monger brethren of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) striving for securing their UN-acknowledged birth right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : People and the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir Thursday observed the founding anniversary of the State government by unequivocally conveying the message to the international community that they would continue extending their political, moral and diplomatic support to their freedom-monger brethren of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK) striving for securing their UN-acknowledged birth right to self determination.

The 72nd founding anniversary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government was celebrated on Thursday across the state and rest of the world where Kashmiris are inhibiting, with national zeal and spirit.

Following the prolonged curfew, communication blackout and deteriorating human rights situation in the held valley, the AJK government observed the anniversary with simplicity and expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

October 24 is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of AJK government formed this day 72 years ago in 1947 after the territory was got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

The day dawned with 21 gun salutes in capital Muzaffarabad. Special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity of liberated territory and Pakistan and early liberation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

National flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were hoisted during ceremonies held at all district and tehsil headquarters of the state to celebrate the historic day with fervour.

Special functions including seminars and symposia in all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad were also held to celebrate the founding day of AJK government observed throughout the liberated territory with deep sympathies for the brethren braving Indian brute force on the other side of the Line of Control, renewing the pledge to achieve the right to self-determination at all costs.

Speakers on this occasion reiterated that the true spirit of the establishment of AJK will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir free from tyrannical yoke.

Main ceremony to celebrate the anniversary of AJK government was held at Police Line in the State's capital town. AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan attended and addressed the ceremony.

On this occasion, smartly turned contingent of AJK Police, Rangers, Traffic Police, Tourism Police, Scouts, Girls Guides and Rescue 1122 presented salute during the ceremony.

The President Sardar Masood Khan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inspected the police parade after which national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played.

Speaking on this occasion, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan vowed to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till accomplishment.

They said that AJK government effectively and forcefully highlighted Kashmir issue at all available form and will continue the same.

They strongly condemned the prolonged curfew which besieged eight million Kashmiris, communication blackout imposed by the Indian authorities and other inhuman acts by Indian military and paramilitary forces in occupied territory.

On this occasion, President Masood Khan conferred medals and awards among those who exhibited heroic performance in different fields.