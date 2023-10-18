AJK SC declares MDA cause of suffering to public; orders sealing of 5 officials' offices

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Wednesday ordered the immediate sealing of five officials of Mirpur Development Authority (MDA), suspended by the AJK government on the charges of indulging in massive corruption, malpractices and irregularities

The full bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan with judges Justice Khawaja Muhammad Nasim and Justice Raza Ali Khan, directed the Deputy Director (Admin) MDA to immediately seal the offices of suspended officers.

The apex court endorsed the constitution of a high level inquiry committee by Azad Jammu Kashmir government for inquiring the allotments made in deviation of judgment of this Court.

AJK government had, on Tuesday suspended five officials of Mirpur Development Authority including sitting Director Estate Management Raja Qaiser Aurangzeb, Director Administration Kaleem Ullah Raja, Town Planner Suleman Shabeer, Deputy Director Estate Management Ajmal Akram Chaudhary and One-Window Operation Wing Incharge Tariq Mahmood for allegedly indulging in illegal allotment in the residential sectors in the control of the MDA.