AJK secures tremendous progress in socio economic development: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan asserted that his government had made a tremendous progress in socioeconomic development, institutional reforms and practicing good governance in the state.

Talking to a three member delegation of Jammat-e-Islami led by Chairman Public Accounts Committee Abdul Rasheed Turabi at the state's metropolis on Sunday, he said his government in its three and a half year tenure had so far achieved historic successes.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan informed the JI delegations that besides the institutional buildings, reforms and indiscriminate development in the region, the government attained financial autonomy and presently functioning without any overdraft.

"Legislature and the executive were empowered after forty years through the basic amendments in the constitution.

Now the finality of the prophet-hood has become essential part of the constitution", Haider told.

He said hundred percent increase in the development budget of the state was the first time in the history of the AJK. "All main roads of the state had been constructed as par with international standard while the services of 621 ad-hoc police constables and 3700 lady health workers were regularized. Moreover, 10,000 educated youth were given jobs through a NTS in a transparent manners", the AJK PM added.

He while congratulating all political forces on the approval "Accountability Bureau" Act said those amendments were the dire need of the time.

He lauded the role of JI Legislative Assembly's members for pursuing the democratic traditions and contributing in the ongoing reforms and development process in the state.