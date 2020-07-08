AJK shaken by 4.3 magnitude earthquake on 2nd successive Day

Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake-city of Mirpur jolted following earthquake of the same 4.3 magnitude experienced the second successive day at 01.42 a.m (midnight) Wednesday, local authorities confirmed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake-city of Mirpur jolted following earthquake of the same 4.3 magnitude experienced the second successive day at 01.42 a.m (midnight) Wednesday, local authorities confirmed.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe that lasted for about 3 to 4 seconds.

The catastrophe emerging from 10 km dept under ground with epicenter at 18km west of Jhelum and 82 km south-east of Rawalpindi , Pakistan created panic in different parts of Mirpur city and the district where the tremors last for about 3 to 4 seconds without any pause.

No loss of life or property was immediately reoirted from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity.

Earlier earthquake measuring the same 4.3 Magnitude at the Richter Scale had hit Mirpur city and adjoin areas At 12.27 a.m on Tuesday July 07 ( Tuesday).

People rushed out of houses to open spaces in panic. The frequent wave of the earthquakes in Mirpur city containing the country's largest reservoir Mangla dam, has spread severe panic among local population who have demanded conducting seismic survey in entire Mirpur city and district to ascertain the real cause of the repeated earthquakes in the area.