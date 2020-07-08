UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Shaken By 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake On 2nd Successive Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:57 PM

AJK shaken by 4.3 magnitude earthquake on 2nd successive Day

Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake-city of Mirpur jolted following earthquake of the same 4.3 magnitude experienced the second successive day at 01.42 a.m (midnight) Wednesday, local authorities confirmed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir's lake-city of Mirpur jolted following earthquake of the same 4.3 magnitude experienced the second successive day at 01.42 a.m (midnight) Wednesday, local authorities confirmed.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe that lasted for about 3 to 4 seconds.

The catastrophe emerging from 10 km dept under ground with epicenter at 18km west of Jhelum and 82 km south-east of Rawalpindi , Pakistan created panic in different parts of Mirpur city and the district where the tremors last for about 3 to 4 seconds without any pause.

No loss of life or property was immediately reoirted from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity.

Earlier earthquake measuring the same 4.3 Magnitude at the Richter Scale had hit Mirpur city and adjoin areas At 12.27 a.m on Tuesday July 07 ( Tuesday).

People rushed out of houses to open spaces in panic. The frequent wave of the earthquakes in Mirpur city containing the country's largest reservoir Mangla dam, has spread severe panic among local population who have demanded conducting seismic survey in entire Mirpur city and district to ascertain the real cause of the repeated earthquakes in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Dam Jammu Rawalpindi Same Jhelum Mirpur July From

Recent Stories

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

1 minute ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

1 minute ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

31 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

3 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.