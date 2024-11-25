Open Menu

AJK Social Welfare Minister Calls On AJK State President.

Published November 25, 2024

AJK Minister for Social Welfare, Irrigation and Small Dams Sardar Muhammad Hussain called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday

According to AJK President office, both the leaders discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern.

On this occasion Mr Hussain, invited the President to visit Palandri, which he accepted, according to the President office.

