AJK Social Welfare Minister Calls On AJK State President.
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2024) AJK Minister for Social Welfare, Irrigation and Small Dams Sardar Muhammad Hussain called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.
According to AJK President office, both the leaders discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern.
On this occasion Mr Hussain, invited the President to visit Palandri, which he accepted, according to the President office.
