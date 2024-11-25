AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

AJK Minister for Social Welfare, Irrigation and Small Dams Sardar Muhammad Hussain called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2024) AJK Minister for Social Welfare, Irrigation and Small Dams Sardar Muhammad Hussain called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

According to AJK President office, both the leaders discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern.

On this occasion Mr Hussain, invited the President to visit Palandri, which he accepted, according to the President office.