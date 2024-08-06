AJK starts preparations to celebrate Pakistan Day on Aug 14

Azad Jammu & Kashmir's ( AJK) government has begun brisk preparations to celebrate 77th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with traditional zeal and fervor across the state. It will be public holiday across the liberated territory on the occasion

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir's ( AJK) government has begun brisk preparations to celebrate 77th Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 with traditional zeal and fervor across the state. It will be public holiday across the liberated territory on the occasion.

"Large scale colourful programs are being designed to celebrate the day under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations including various forums of the workers of Pakistan movement and Kashmir Freedom movement across the liberated territory", organisers of the scheduled August 14 programs told APP here on Tuesday.

Speakers in these ceremonies, comprising Independence day rallies, seminars, symposiums and exhibitions depecting the significance of the historic day, will highlight the importance of the day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) from the Indian clutches and translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan – the Kashmiris ultimate destination in all respect.

In AJK capital city, major national flag hoisting ceremony would be held at wherein the national flags of Pakistan and AJK would be hoisted, the sources said.

Sale points of national Pakistan and AJK flags, banners, posters, badges and other items carrying Pakistan national flag, are being established in all major and small towns and cities, from where , the people have started purchasing the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

In Mirpur all necessary arrangements are being made to celebrate the day throughout the district with traditional zeal and fervour.

National flag hoisting ceremonies under the auspices of private and public sector organizations will be the hall mark of the day when national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be solemnised to mark the historic day of emergence of separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), the founding father of the nation.

In Mirpur, the major national flag hoisting ceremony will be held at Mirpur Municipal Corporation lawn on August 14 morning where the national flags of Pakistan and AJK will be hoisted to mark the day.

Jammu & Kashmir Union of Journalists, with coordination of Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association (JKFMA) will host a special ceremony in Mirpur to mark the day ,reiterating full solidarity and integrity with the people and the government of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of Jammu and Kashmi, living both sides of LoC and rest of the world.

Speakers including those affiliated with JKUJ besides JKFMA-affiliated Journalists will speak on the role of Kashmiri journalists in Pakistan movement besides the Kashmir freedom struggle before and and after 1947 through their vibrant professional role and the need to make Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir stronger for the continuation of their more affective role to make Kashmir freedom movement complete success.

Besides hoisting of Pakistan and AJK flags on all private and puic sector buildings, multi color lights will be illuminated on all private and public owned buildings as a sign of jubilation to celebrate the day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically, socially, politically, religiously and in all other respects.

