AJK Supreme Court Allows Bye Polls In Mirpur
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:59 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Friday suspending the High Court order directed election commission to hold bye election on Mirpur constituency according to announced schedule
A two member bench of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Ibrahim Zia and Justice Saeed Akram suspended the High Court previous order on a petition filed by a contesting candidate and former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary.