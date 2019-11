AJK Supreme Court allows bye polls in Mirpur

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Supreme Court Friday suspending the High Court order directed election commission to hold bye election on Mirpur constituency according to announced schedule

A two member bench of Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Ibrahim Zia and Justice Saeed Akram suspended the High Court previous order on a petition filed by a contesting candidate and former AJK Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary.