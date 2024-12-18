AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extraction Unit, Mushroom production lab

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) AJK Launches Olive Oil Extraction Unit and Mushroom Production Lab Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has achieved a significant milestone in modern agricultural technology with the inauguration of an Olive Oil Extraction Unit and a laboratory to promote mushroom production.

The projects, costing 40 million rupees, were launched with the support of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the state Agriculture Department sources told APP on Wednesday.

Sources further revealed that the olive oil extraction unit, installed at the Agriculture Complex Gojra, is the first of its kind in AJK and is expected to bring innovation and revolutionize the agriculture sector. The laboratory to promote mushroom production, on the other hand, aims to provide training and support to farmers and landowners for value addition.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony of the projects was held in the State metropolis at the Agriculture Complex Gojra.

Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation and Water Resources Sardar Mir Akbar Khan along with the head of the Turkish delegation, Dosan Ali Yeskan inaugurated both the projects.

On this occasion, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, thanked Turkey for its technical cooperation and expressed optimism that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency would continue to cooperate with AJK in the development of agriculture and other sectors.

Dosan Ali Yeskan, Head of South Asia of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, also spoke on the occasion, stating that the agency is committed to continuing its cooperation with the Agriculture Department of AJK.

