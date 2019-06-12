AJK to allocate due chunk of development funds in forthcoming AJK budget: AJK Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday reiterated its resolve to allocate due chunk of development funds in the new fiscal year's (2019-20) AJK budget keeping in view the growing public needs in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday reiterated its resolve to allocate due chunk of development funds in the new fiscal year's (2019-20) AJK budget keeping in view the growing public needs in the State.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan disclosed this while sharing details with his cabinet colleagues in the State's metropolis.

Haider said provision of basic amenities of life harmonious to the need of modern age was the priority of his government.

He said required resources would be made available to the far flung and less developed areas of the State to achieve the task.

Farooq Haider said that AJK government had made a comprehensive policy to bring the people of rural areas at par with urban areas in terms of basic facilities. Steps are afoot to provide water and power, road infrastructure and other basic amenities to the people of remote areas, he added.

He said his government was committed for real change in the State.

He asserted that the promises made with the people before elections had been fulfilled.

AJK Legislative Assembly had been empowered through 13th amendment, development budget had been doubled, Federal tariffs were enhanced after decades, financial discipline was set up, he stated.

He said solid steps had been taken for supremacy of law, merit and good governance.

AJK PM said development process was underway while people were being provided facilities at their door steps. Public representatives, MLAs and ministers had been consulted on budget, he added.

He said suggestions floated during consultative process would be made part of budget.

The AJK ministers including Ch. Tariq Farooq, Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas, Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Dr. Najib Naqi, Ch. Masood Khalid, Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir and Sardar Mir Akbar Khan earlier met with the Prime Minister to exchange views on forthcoming fiscal year AJK budget.