UrduPoint.com

AJK To Be Air-linked With Rest Of The World Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 09:33 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir will soon be air-linked with rest of the world by launching the region's indigenous Kashmir Airlines service.

This was disclosed during a visit of a team of a Kashmir Airlines to Muzaffarabad Airport conducted by the MTBC on Friday, MTBC sources told APP here Friday evening.

The team of experts, under the direction of AJK prime minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, conducted a detailed inspection of the airport to make it functional. Work on reactivation and restoration of flights at Muzaffarabad airport would start soon after the team submits its report to the Prime Minister.

In this regard, the AJK PM would also visit the Airport soon.

"Pertinently, the Kashmir Airline is an important project that would go a long way to promoting tourism in the region", the sources said.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Sardar Adnan Khurshid to reactivate the Muzaffarabad Airport through resumption of the aeroplane service.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mumtaz, Director MTBC Sardar Zartif Badshah and others.

Earlier, Director MTBC Sardar Zartif Badshah, DSP Mujtabi Agha, Electricity Department chief Raja Raees and others also inspected the airport site.

AHR.

More Stories From Kashmir

