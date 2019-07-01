AJK to be air-linked with rest of the world soon

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir is likely to be re-air-linked with rest of the world through implementation of the proposed plan for restoration of currently-abandoned Muzaffarabad airport operational for domestic commercial flights between Muzaffarabad and Islamabad

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ,:Azad Jammu & Kashmir is likely to be re-air-linked with rest of the world through implementation of the proposed plan for restoration of currently-abandoned Muzaffarabad airport operational for domestic commercial flights between Muzaffarabad and Islamabad

This was disclosed in a high level meeting attended by AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana with Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik in Jammu & Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday, according to an official statement issued by AJK govt.

Monday night.

"The two top officials of the governments of AJK and Pakistan discussed the proposed plan of making Muzaffarabad Airport operational in the near future", it said.

The meeting principally decided to restore Muzaffarabad airport for due repair for operating the commercial flights.

The meeting also decided to ink feasibility report within a week to restore passenger flights from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad.

"Restoration of air service to capital of Azad Jammu & Kashmir would lead to promote tourism in the State", the meeting hoped.