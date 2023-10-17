Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all our efforts were afoot to make Azad Jammu and Kashmir an ideal state where people would have equal opportunities to flourish and prosper

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that all our efforts were afoot to make Azad Jammu and Kashmir an ideal state where people would have equal opportunities to flourish and prosper.

Prime Minister Haq made these remarks while talking to various delegations that called on him in his hometown of Bhimbher in AJK on Tuesday. He said that short- and long-term policies were being formulated keeping in view the wider interests of the people of the region.

He said that an accountability ordinance would be brought soon to have across-the-board accountability. He said that the government was going to launch a massive crackdown against power theft across the state.

"A plan of action has been prepared to address public grievances against government institutions, including the electricity department, police, and other departments", he said, adding that the main motto of his government was to serve the common citizen without any discrimination.

He said that revolutionary measures have been taken to improve quality and service in all government institutions, including the education and health sectors.

He said that biometric systems have been introduced to ensure the 100 percent attendance of government employees.

He said that tough decisions were being made at the highest level to improve governance and bring transparency to institutions. He said that, despite many challenges, the coalition government was trying hard to provide relief to the common people. "Protecting state resources is my responsibility", the PM said, adding that each penny would be accounted for.

He said that orphans, the poor, widows, the disabled, and elderly people would benefit from government schemes on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, during his visit, the PM met people hailing from different walks of life and listened to their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that he was working day in and day out to deliver for the people. He said that it was quite difficult for him to meet each person individually, but his doors were open to all.