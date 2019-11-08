AJK to celebrate 142nd Iqbal Day with traditional zeal and fervor tomorrow

Jammu Kashmir people living at either side of the line of control including AJK and rest of the world have chalked out elaborated programs to celebrate birth anniversary of the poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on Saturday with the renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani brethren to make the country a true forward-looking Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet philosopher and to continue struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Jammu Kashmir people living at either side of the line of control including AJK and rest of the world have chalked out elaborated programs to celebrate birth anniversary of the poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on Saturday with the renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder with Pakistani brethren to make the country a true forward-looking Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet philosopher and to continue struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

Like past three years, there will be no gazetted holiday throughout AJK on this occasion ensure the participation of maximum of the people in the scheduled Iqbal Day functions side by side maintaining the daily business of life in private and public sector institutions.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of all the Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

Various cultural, political and social organizations have chalked out special programs in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century.

People from various parts of AJK including Mirpur will visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore to lay floral wreath to pay homage to Poet of the East on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir besides to offer Fateha for the departed soul and pray for prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Special programmes will be hosted in various parts of AJK including Mirpur division to pay rich tributes to the vision of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in addition to highlighting his life and services for an ideological Muslim state in this part of the world.

Similar functions and seminars are also scheduled to be held in Indian occupied Kashmir despite restrictions on the part of the Indian occupational forces and puppet administration of the occupied state.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir and AJK tv will air special programmes with special emphasis on life and services of the poet philosopher.

Local newspapers will also bring out special supplements on this occasion.

Several organizations, delegations and citizens will visit the 'Mazar e Iqbal' in Lahore to pay rich tributes and offer Fateh for the departed soul .

Born on November 9, 1877 at ancient Kashmiri mohalla in Sialkot, Dr. Iqbal was a great thinker, philosopher and the author of the idea of the emergence of separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent � Pakistan and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Iqbal's poetry has been translated in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese,English and several other languages.

To mark the day, people from different sections of the society will pay visit to the birth place of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Sialkot and Iqbal Museum in Lahore, where he breathed his last. The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.