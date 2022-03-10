AJK to commemorate 34th death anniversary of Ex AJK President on Friday

All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to commemorate the 34th death anniversary of illustrious leader of Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of AJK K. H. Khurshid on March 11 across the liberated territory with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the struggle for freedom of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) from Indian shackles, to its logical end

The tributes will be paid to the departed soul in special ceremonies to be held under the auspices of his organization � the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League (JKLL) at all district and tehsil headquarters in the liberated territory including all the three districts of Mirpur division.

Major ceremony to observe the death anniversary of Khursheed will be held at his mausoleum in the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad - where Quran Khawani, besides a special function will be held to pay him glorious tributes in recognition of his life-time services for the Kashmir cause including to fight for the achievement of Kashmiris birth right to self determination, the party sources told APP here on Thursday.

Adequate arrangements were being given final touches for observing the death anniversary of the departed Kashmiri leader with great respect and honour, the sources added.

In Mirpur, the death anniversary congregation of the veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader K H Khursheed, will be followed by a condolence reference to pay rich tributes to his successor - the ex JKLL President, Chief Justice (Retd) of AJK High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, who breathed his last here last week after brief illness, JKLL Spokesperson and the host of the scheduled ceremony Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed told APP.

Dr. Iftikhar said that the death Anniversary ceremony cum condolence reference, would be held at Nadeem Marriage Hall in Mirpur at 2.00 PM under the auspices of his Jammu Kashmir Liberation League to pay glorious tributes to both of the distinguished departed leaders in acknowledgment of their life time services to the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom.