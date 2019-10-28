UrduPoint.com
AJK To Divert Resources For Rehabilitation Of LoC Affectees, Calamity-hit Mirpur Population; Farooq Haider

Mon 28th October 2019

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday that government will divert available resources for the rehabilitation of Indian firing affectees at Cease Fire Line (CFL) and earthquake affecteees of Mirpur

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Monday that government will divert available resources for the rehabilitation of Indian firing affectees at Cease Fire Line (CFL) and earthquake affecteees of Mirpur.

He was talking to ex Minister Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed who called on him here on Monday.

The AJK Prime Minister appreciated the role of overseas Kashmiris to raise voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and rehabilitation of the earthquake affectees.

He said the delegation of House of Lords yesterday visited Chakothi and handed over relief goods to the administration for distribution among Indian firing affectees.

Raja Farooq Haider said Mirpur is the face of AJK and majority of its population live abroad. They are not only actively exposing Indian brutalities in the Occupied Kashmir but also assisting the people of Kashmir in critical times.

He said the government's steps to resolve problems of overseas Kashmiris and citizens of Mirpur are yielding results.

The Prime Minister hoped that PML-N candidate will succeed in the by-elections because the political inning of Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has ended now.

"He made his entry in wrong time because people of Mirpur could differentiate between those who take vote and shift to Islamabad for five years and those serving them", the PM added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of New City Mirpur met Prime Minister Farooq Haider and discussed with him different matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Farooq Haider informed the delegation that New City Hospital Project is not being abolished. 200 million rupees have been released to the Mirpur Development and Housing Authority (MDHA) for construction of Stadium.

More Stories From Kashmir

