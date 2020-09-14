AJK to have fully-equipped Forensic Lab soon: Haider

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) : A fully-equipped forensic lab will be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and a fully trained staffers would also be hired for the lab.

This was decided in a high level meeting held in the State's metropolis on Monday with AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the chair.

The meeting also reviewed the law and order situation and took a number of decisions in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the staff would get training in concerned training center in Lahore. Funds for the establishment of forensic laboratory would be borne by the State government, Farooq Haider said.

He said the AJK government was determined to maintain complete harmony by creating a peaceful and cordial atmosphere in the state. He added that in this regard an interdepartmental committee would also be set up to deal with the elements to be involved in creating law and order situations in the state.

The prime minister directed to take stern actions against those involved in posting of sectarian and religious prejudice material on social media.

He said the government will also provide new vehicles to the police department to improve its efficiency and directed to initiate a process for the recruitment of the vacant posts in police departments and added that it will be filled purely on merit.

The prime minister also reviewed the damages caused due to unprovoked Indian forces firings from across the line of control and directed the concerned officials to ensure implementation of the relief package approved by the government.

Referring to the frequent violation of ceasefire by India in form of frequent unprovoked firing from across the LoC, Haider said that Indian forces were targeting the civilian population of Azad Jammu Kashmir and government will provide all out support to the forward areas population affected due to the unprovoked Indian firing.

The prime minister advised the officials to devise an integrated and comprehensive strategy to foil Indian negative propaganda about the developmental projects launched by the government for the socio economic development of the people of AJK.