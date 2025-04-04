AJK to have its Rangers Force soon: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Friday said that the process of establishing the Rangers Force in AJK has been completed and a formal approval in this regard has also been sought from the relevant authorities
MIRPUR (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq Friday said that the process of establishing the Rangers Force in AJK has been completed and a formal approval in this regard has also been sought from the relevant authorities.
In an interview to electronic media in the Federal metropolis on Friday, the PM said necessary rules and procedures have also been developed for it and its command and control system would also be similar to that of other law enforcement agencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
"No non-state residents will be recruited into the Ranger Force", he said, adding that recruitments would be made transparently based on merit.
The PM regretted over subversive attempts made by certain disruptive elements aimed at making the institution controversial.
"Those who are peddling lies and disseminate fake news will face the consequence", he said.
He also mentioned that ongoing negotiations with local government representatives have culminated successfully.
Referring to India's nefarious designs in the region, he said, the Indian intelligence agency "RAW" in collaboration with other enemy forces was conspiring to destabilize Pakistan.
The PM said that state takes precedence over anything else. "If there is a state, there is politics", he remarked.
He thanked the federal government for its all out support, cooperation and timely release of funds.
He also praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his role and keen interest in the establishment of the Danish school System.
