AJK to have network of latest recreation parks-cum-rose gardens in all districts soon

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) : Under the spirit to ensure a healthy environment for the masses in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, various parts of the state would soon have a network of recreation parks cum rose gardens under a phased development program.

This was disclosed on the eve of laying of foundation stone of a grand Gulshan Gulaab Family Park in the state's metropolis by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan late Friday.

It was also told on this occasion that it was a pilot project of the upcoming plan for establishment of similar parks-cum-rose gardens in all other districts of the State.

Gulshan Gulab Family Park was being constructed over an area of 8 kanal of land with plantation of the saplings of roses of 40 different precious kind kinds.

In response to his directives, on this occasion, for plantation of olive oil saplings at various suitable sites in AJK, the Prime Minister was informed that a target of plantation of 22 lakh of olive oil saplings has been set to achieve the task within stipulated time frame.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated newly-constructed agricultural complex in the State's capital town.

He went round of different sections of the complex and inspected the machinery meant and literature meant for promotion of agriculture sector in the state.

He also examined the equipment meant for safety of agricultural products from insecticides.

The PM was briefed through multimedia about the crops, fruits and vegetables being produced in AJK.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister assured that short term planning would be made for sowing indigenous crops, fruits and vegetables to benefit the farmers.

He assured financial assistance by his government in this connection.

He urged on cash crops which give result to the farmers within a year. He stressed the concerned officials to focus on off season fruits and vegetables and the local farmers should be provided all kinds of guidance.

Haider further said agricultural farms would also be set up all over AJK. He directed authorities that barren areas should be brought under use adding that local population should also be provided water channels where ever necessary.