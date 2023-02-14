AJK to observe 49th anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London on Feb. 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) : People across AJK will observe the 49th anniversary of the Kashmiri martyrs of London - Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed - in Pakistan as well as in the United Kingdom on February 20 to renew the pledge to continue the mission of the Kashmiri martyrs till the liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of India's illegal rule and to materialize the dream of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan.

Special ceremonies will be held to mark the day at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed at Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur district on February 20 jointly under the auspices of various social, political and governmental organizations, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP here on Tuesday while unveiling the elaborated programs to observe the anniversary.

People from different walks of life will visit the mausoleums of the two martyrs including Basharat Shaheed at Palak, a village on the outskirts of Mirpur city and Hanif Shaeed's mazar at Markazi Eid Gah graveyard in the city where they will place the floral wreaths besides offering fateha for the departed souls.

Other dignitaries from various parts of the AJK will attend special ceremonies to be held at the mausoleums of the 'Martyrs of London' in order to pay glorious tributes to the two Kashmir-born British nationals hailing from Mirpur Azad Kashmir � Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed and their companion Ghazi Dalawar - who had made hostage the staff of the Indian High Commission in London this day in 1973 at the toy-gun point with the demand for the release of 90 thousand Pakistani prisoners of war (POWs) during fall of Dacca in 1971.

Rich tributes will be paid to Basharat Shaheed and Hanif Shaheed besides their associate Ghazi Dilawar for laying down the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the Kashmir cause coupled with the renewal of the determination to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs with the renewal of the pledge, that the mission of these valiant sons of the soil will be continued for the cause of freedom and for the achievement of the Kashmiris' legitimate right to self-determination.

"Speakers will reiterate Kashmiris' firm resolve that Pakistan is the ultimate fate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiris will leave no stone unturned to achieve the goal in line with the international norms and commitments vis-�-vis the just and principled settlement of Kashmir issue in line with their (Kashmiris) aspirations", organizers of the scheduled ceremonies said.

Meanwhile, President Martyrs of London Memorial Society Mirpur Baboo Sideeque Chaudhry told the news agency here Tuesday that his organization will host a special program to observe the Kashmiri martyrs of London anniversary in Mirpur and the rest of AJK similar to all previous years with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the completion of their mission of making the Kashmir freedom movement a complete success and to achieve the Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination.