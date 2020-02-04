AJK to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

All is set in Azad Jammu & Kashmir to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday (February 05) to reiterate solidarity with the people of entire Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir with renewal of the pledge to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination

India is holding a major part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu Kashmir state in her unlawful and forced occupation since October 27, 1947 against the aspirations of the people of the state.

This year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, last year sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupying Indian guns.

It would be a state holiday throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir on this occasion to observe the day.

In AJK, arrangements have been designed to observe the day with traditional zeal and fervour and renew the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue their just and principled struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination.

Mirpur and adjoining Jhelum District authorities have given final touches to colourful program to be held at Mangla Bridge, gateway to this part of Jammu & Kashmir state, where a human chain by the people of Pakistan and AJK will be the main feature of the day.

people and the government of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir observe the Kashmir solidarity day every year not only to renew their deep-rooted love and affection with the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir but also to reiterate their commitment and dedication to the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, victory of the freedom struggle and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Besides mass rallies, symposia, walk-for-peace, conventions meetings and speech declamations, a unique ceremony at all the six bridges, linking Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir-where a human chain comprising Pakistanis and Kashmiris to convey solidarity with each other, will be the hallmark of the day-long events everywhere to observe the Day in an opposite mode.

President of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan Sohail Shujah Mujahid said the eminent icons of the local civil society including members of his organization to give final shape to the observance of the Kashmir solidarity day in the district.

Chairing a joint meeting here on Tuesday he said that the coming Feb. 5 Kashmir Solidarity Day is more important as the solidarity of people of Pakistan with J & K people would convey a new message of dedication and commitment to the freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian bondage - continuing for the last over seven decades.