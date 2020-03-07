Like rest of the world, all is set in Azad Jammu Kashmir(AJK) also to observe International Women's Day on Sunday (March 08) with renewal of the pledge to ensure maintaining due respect, honor, gender equality by ending the approach of discrimination, if prevails in the society

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) : Like rest of the world, all is set in Azad Jammu Kashmir(AJK) also to observe International Women's Day on Sunday (March 08) with renewal of the pledge to ensure maintaining due respect, honor, gender equality by ending the approach of discrimination, if prevails in the society.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated on the March 8 every year.

The day is dedicated to honoring the achievements and contribution of women in various field the world over, and also reflect upon what more needs to be done to accelerate efforts for the gender equality and women's rights.

This year, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Pakistan has joined hands with the Women Development Department (WDD), the Government of the Punjab and brought together a diverse group of Pakistani women to celebrate their remarkable achievements in social, economic, cultural and various fields of life, according to a UNFPA press release.

In AJK special ceremonies including walks, seminars likely to be hosted by various forums representing women folk, in various parts of AJK will the halmark of the day, informed sources told APP here on Saturday.

And at national level, an inspiring event is scheduled to be held on March 8th at the Khorshad Mahal Hall at Avari Hotel in Lahore on Sunday which is expected to be attended by parliamentarians, heads of diplomatic missions, government officials, representatives from development organizations, private sector, and UN agencies, says a UNFPA press statement issued late Friday.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres said in his message on the eve of the World Women's day falling on March 08 "Women's rights have made significant progress in recent decades, from the abolition of discriminatory laws to increased numbers of girls in school.

But we now face a powerful pushback. Legal protections against rape and domestic abuse are being diluted in some countries; women's sexual and reproductive rights are under threat.

All this is because gender equality is fundamentally a question of power. Centuries of discrimination and deep-rooted patriarchy have created a yawning gender power gap in our economies, our political systems, our corporations and our culture.

This profoundly affects us all and is a barrier to solving many of the challenges and threats we face, from achieving a fair globalization that works for everyone, to ending the epidemic of violence against women and building peaceful and secure societies. We must also urgently address the digital gender divide that threatens to entrench gender inequality in societies and economies for decades to come.

With women still occupying just one quarter of seats in parliaments around the world, political representation is the clearest evidence of the gender power gap. That is why gender parity at the United Nations is one of my top priorities, which has already led to the achievement of parity at senior levels, two years ahead of our target. Going forward, I will do everything in my power to make sure women are represented in all decision-making at the United Nations, including in peace processes. I will also advocate with Member States for the repealing of all discriminatory laws, for women's equal participation in all spheres, for increased protection from violence, and for more inclusive economies.

Gender equality is a means of redefining and transforming power that will yield benefits for all. It is time to stop trying to change women, and to start changing the systems and power imbalances that prevent them from achieving their potential".